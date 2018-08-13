Chelsea Transfer News: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Will Reportedly Reject Schalke Loan

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to reject the advances of Bundesliga club Schalke as the Germans attempt to capture the England international on loan.

Dominic Fifield of the Guardian reported the 22-year-old wishes to stay at Stamford Bridge after spending last season on loan at Crystal Palace. The prospect shone at Selhurst Park, forcing his way into the England squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Tiemoue Bakayoko's loan departure to AC Milan has left space in new coach Maurizio Sarri's squad, opening the door for Loftus-Cheek to potentially earn a place in the first-team squad.

Fifield wrote:

"Chelsea's eagerness to sign the Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid with no option to buy had appeared to push the youth-team graduate further down the pecking order with Schalke, who lost Max Meyer under freedom of contract to Palace this summer, now the first foreign club to express an interest in taking him on loan. The German transfer window, like those in La Liga and Ligue 1, closes on 31 August."

Sarri has said Loftus-Cheek could develop into a top talent but has a distance to travel before he matures.

Fifield tweeted the Blues boss' comments:

The Lewisham-born player made the short-distance switch to Palace last season, featuring 24 times for the Eagles in the Premier League. The youngster scored twice and provided three assists as coach Roy Hodgson kept his side in the top division.

Schalke have been hurt by the departure of Meyer, who came through their academy to become a Germany international.

Loftus-Cheek would be brave to remain at Chelsea, with significant competition provided by Ross Barkley and Kovacic.

The south Londoner will have to shine when he gets a rare opportunity, with Sarri having a wealth of options in the centre of the park.

The burgeoning star could yet find himself confined to the bench after the arrival of Italy international Jorginho, with match time difficult to capture as Sarri rotates his senior options in the squad.

Cesc Fabregas' presence also causes an issue, with the Spaniard's experience making him a likely favoured option in midfield.