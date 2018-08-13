Real Madrid Transfer News: Martin Odegaard Rumoured for Championship Loan Spell

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard could be set for a loan switch to England, with Championship sides Derby County and Aston Villa reportedly interested.

The Norway international has struggled to make the breakthrough with the reigning UEFA Champions League holders, and he spent last term on loan with Dutch club Heerenveen.

The Sunday Mirror (h/t Jamie Anderson of the Daily Express) reported Derby and Villa are potential destinations for the 19-year-old, as Los Blancos consider the player's long-term development.

Real president Florentino Perez sanctioned the capture of the teenager in 2015 after the attacker made his international debut aged 15.

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The hype surrounding Odegaard was huge at the time as he was compared to a host of global superstars.

Per the Sunday Mirror, Real believe a year in the Championship will help Odegaard become a more rounded player.

The Rams and the Villans are both expected to push for promotion this season, and the Norwegian could excel on the platform of Championship football with either club.

Derby are two-time English champions, and are currently managed by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard—in his first major coaching role since retiring from playing.

Villa are former European Cup winners and crave to be back in the Premier League next season.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Odegaard impressed during an extended 18-month spell in the Eredivisie, featuring in 40 matches during his loan at Heerenveen.

The midfielder remains a cultured player but he must continue to start matches to build his strength and confidence.

Former Norway striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has commented the teenager needs time to develop before he can fulfil his obvious potential.

Per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, Fjortoft said:

"Martin has developed as young kids do. Some games good, some games very good, and sometimes he has floated out the game.

"But that is normal when a kid goes into senior football. Some adapt quickly, others more slowly. Remember that Martin Odegaard was a senior player from a very young age. Most players are not moving to Real Madrid so young. These things take time, this is the toughest industry in the world. We cannot say how his career will go, just as with any other 19-year-old football talent. People forget he is still so young."

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Odegaard would struggle if he was thrown in the deep end of the Premier League, but the Championship will help expose the player to a tough environment.

The speed of the game will be good for the attacker, as English football aids the player in his sharpness and creativity.

Odegaard will eventually need a loan period in La Liga, but a year in the second tier of England will add to his experience and maturity.