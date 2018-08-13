World's Most Passionate Soccer Mom Lives and Breathes for Real Madrid

August 13, 2018

Find somebody who loves you the way this superfan loves Real Madrid

Maria, a mother of two from Miami, wakes up thinking about the Champions League winners and they are still in her thoughts at the end of the day. 

So we helped set up a day she would never forget when her heroes arrived in her hometown for an International Champions Cup clash this summer. 

