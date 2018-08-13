Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Reportedly Open to Ragnar Klavan Sale

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

ANN ARBOR, MI - JULY 28: Ragnar Klavan #17 of Liverpool passes against the Manchester United during first half of the International Champions Cup 2018 at Michigan Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Liverpool will reportedly consider selling Ragnar Klavan before the end of the European summer transfer window.

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, the Reds were previously reluctant to jeopardise their defensive depth with a sale. The injury concerns of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren proved less severe than expected, however, and with Joe Gomez impressing so far, there is now a confidence they could cope with his departure.

   

