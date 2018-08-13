Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Reportedly Open to Ragnar Klavan Sale

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Liverpool will reportedly consider selling Ragnar Klavan before the end of the European summer transfer window.

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, the Reds were previously reluctant to jeopardise their defensive depth with a sale. The injury concerns of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren proved less severe than expected, however, and with Joe Gomez impressing so far, there is now a confidence they could cope with his departure.

