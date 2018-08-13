Gary Neville Says Jose Mourinho, Manchester United Are 'Painful to Watch'

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on March 4, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has said his former club are "painful to watch" under the leadership and tactics of manager Jose Mourinho.

Featuring on the Second Captains podcast (h/t Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News), Neville expressed his displeasure at the style of football currently played by the Old Trafford giants.

The Sky Sports pundit said:

"Ajax, Manchester United and Barcelona are the three bastions of European football in terms of style of play. United have always played 4-4-1-1, 4-4-2, with two wide players. It's ingrained in the club. Don't change, don't make short-term decisions.

The fans weren't happy, the stadium was starting to have empty seats and then they think, 'right, we need to win' and they bring in Jose Mourinho, who likes powerful, robust, strong players."

                           

