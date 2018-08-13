David Silva Announces Retirement from Spain's National Team

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester City star David Silva has announced his retirement from Spain's national team.

Goal's Sam Lee shared the news via Twitter:

City shared the player's statement, which was posted in Spanish:

Silva was a part of the La Roja team that disappointed at this year's FIFA World Cup, featuring in all four of their matches. The 32-year-old previously won two European championships and the 2010 FIFA World Cup with the side.

Here are his final statistics with La Roja:

Formerly of Valencia, Silva has been with Manchester City since 2010, steadily building up an iconic status at the club. Given his age and the great success he enjoyed on the international stage, it makes sense to bow out now and make way for the next generation.

La Roja are a team in transition, coming off their best spell in history. Manager Julen Lopetegui departed before the World Cup even began, and after the disappointing loss against Russia, retirements were expected.

Barcelona's Gerard Pique also won't feature again:

The move should allow Silva to prolong his club career, where his workload is expected to decrease in the next few years. City have options in midfield, evidenced by their routine 2-0 win over Arsenal to start the season―Silva didn't feature, and Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench.

It also opens the door for more of Spain's young talents to get integrated into the team. The likes of Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal and Valencia's Carlos Soler have bags of talent, and opportunity has been the main issue holding them back so far.