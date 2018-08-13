Tiger Woods' Battle with Brooks Koepka Increases Ratings 69% at PGA Championship

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

Tiger Woods walks off the 17th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Tiger Woods remains the king of golf ratings.

With Woods in contention Sunday at the PGA Championship, chasing eventual winner Brooks Koepka, the event saw a 69 percent increase in ratings from last year, according to CBS Sports:

                

