Tiger Woods' Battle with Brooks Koepka Increases Ratings 69% at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods remains the king of golf ratings.

With Woods in contention Sunday at the PGA Championship, chasing eventual winner Brooks Koepka, the event saw a 69 percent increase in ratings from last year, according to CBS Sports:

