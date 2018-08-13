Juventus Transfer News: Adrien Rabiot Plan for Next Summer Amid Contract Rumours

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Adrien Rabiot will reportedly reject Paris Saint-Germain's latest contract offer because he wants to join Juventus as a free agent next summer.

French daily L'Equipe (h/t Football Italia) reported Barcelona are also interested in the midfielder, but his focus is on the Bianconeri for now.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel addressed the speculation surrounding Rabiot and his contract situation after the 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Caen, per Canal Plus (h/t Goal's Jamie Smith): "I'm not certain he will stay. I want him to stay, but it's up to him. He has great potential and can improve even further. He can become a top player but has to stay with us."

Football Italia noted Rabiot has been in similar contract standoffs with Les Parisiens more than once.

Just last year, Telefoot (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson) reported similar news:

L'Equipe, (h/t Ricky Sacks), threw Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur into the mix:

Few clubs in football have had as much success with free agents as Juventus in recent years, with previous signings Andrea Pirlo, Sami Khedira, Fernando Llorente and Emre Can a few examples of the Bianconeri's keen eye for a deal.

The Italian champions have plenty of talent in central midfield, but Khedira and Claudio Marchisio are both on the wrong side of 30 and have started to regress. Former PSG star Blaise Matuidi is also 31, and while he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down yet, that wouldn't be reason not to add another great player.

Rabiot is just 23 years old, but he has impressed for the Ligue 1 giants for years and is also a full France international.

As detailed by Bleacher Report's Andrew Gibney in 2014, drama seems to follow him wherever he goes. Some clubs will likely stay away from him as a result, but his talent is undeniable.