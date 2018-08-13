Juventus Transfer News: Adrien Rabiot Plan for Next Summer Amid Contract Rumours

Juventus Transfer News: Adrien Rabiot Plan for Next Summer Amid Contract RumoursAugust 13, 2018
Adrien Rabiot will reportedly reject Paris Saint-Germain's latest contract offer because he wants to join Juventus as a free agent next summer.
French daily L'Equipe (h/t Football Italia) reported Barcelona are also interested in the midfielder, but his focus is on the Bianconeri for now.
PSG manager Thomas Tuchel addressed the speculation surrounding Rabiot and his contract situation after the 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Caen, per Canal Plus (h/t Goal's Jamie Smith): "I'm not certain he will stay. I want him to stay, but it's up to him. He has great potential and can improve even further. He can become a top player but has to stay with us."
Football Italia noted Rabiot has been in similar contract standoffs with Les Parisiens more than once.
Just last year, Telefoot (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson) reported similar news:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Veronique Rabiot (Adrien's mother & agent) reportedly wants to delay any potential PSG contract extension. #SomeThingsNeverChange https://t.co/wJ6HWpGGPq
L'Equipe, (h/t Ricky Sacks), threw Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur into the mix:
Ricky Sacks 🎙 @RickSpur
[L’Equipe] understand Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has rejected a new contract with PSG less than a month after being linked with a switch to Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs could enter into negotiations for the player in order to complete a pre-agreement. #THFC #COYS https://t.co/1L1S1NBbMD
Few clubs in football have had as much success with free agents as Juventus in recent years, with previous signings Andrea Pirlo, Sami Khedira, Fernando Llorente and Emre Can a few examples of the Bianconeri's keen eye for a deal.
The Italian champions have plenty of talent in central midfield, but Khedira and Claudio Marchisio are both on the wrong side of 30 and have started to regress. Former PSG star Blaise Matuidi is also 31, and while he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down yet, that wouldn't be reason not to add another great player.
Rabiot is just 23 years old, but he has impressed for the Ligue 1 giants for years and is also a full France international.
As detailed by Bleacher Report's Andrew Gibney in 2014, drama seems to follow him wherever he goes. Some clubs will likely stay away from him as a result, but his talent is undeniable.
