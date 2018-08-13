Real Madrid Transfer News: Julen Lopetegui Reportedly Wants More Signings

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 11: Head coach Julen Lopetegui gives instructions during the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy between Real Madrid CF and AC Milan at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 11, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has reportedly asked the club for reinforcements during the summer transfer window, with a focus on central defence and attack.

Los Blancos have made fewer signings than expected, and according to AS' Sergio Santos Chozas, Lopetegui would prefer to see more players arrive. The European champions would be willing to indulge him, providing those players come at a fair price.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

