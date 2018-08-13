Odds for Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar and All Stars on 2018 WWE SummerSlam Card

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Much like she did throughout her UFC career, Ronda Rousey will enter her first Summerslam as a heavy favorite to leave as champion.

Rousey will enter Sunday's pay-per-view as a -600 favorite (bet $600 to win $100) in her Raw women's championship match against Alexa Bliss, per Oddsshark. The match will be Rousey's fourth as a singles competitor in WWE after she made her debut in a tag team match with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Brock Lesnar enters perhaps his final WWE match before a return to UFC as a heavy underdog. The reigning universal champion is +220 to retain the strap in his one-on-one showdown with Roman Reigns.

Lesnar has already shown up at a UFC pay-per-view and re-entered the USADA drug testing pool, signaling his return is imminent. He's also been booked as one of the most careless heels in recent memory, insulting the sport of pro wrestling and its fans, a move that has (finally) led to many fans cheering Reigns.

The Summerslam matchup feels like a culmination of the yearslong Lesnar-Reigns feud that's seen the latter fall short at every stop.

AJ Styles is a slight favorite (-160) to retain his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe (+120). Styles-Joe getting elite billing on a Summerslam card is wild to think about given they were the faces of TNA for such a long time. But their feud has seen both at the top of their games, with Joe reveling in his heel role and Styles seemingly motivated for a strong program after a year of disappointing booking.

SmackDown's women's champion, Carmella, also comes off as a +115 favorite to retain her championship in a triple threat against Becky Lynch (+185) and Charlotte Flair (+235). The field is a minus-money favorite to defeat all three women, but it's clear oddsmakers are betting on a Lynch-Flair miscommunication/start of a feud opening the door for Carmella to retain.

Retaining is the name of the game for SmackDown in the eyes of the oddsmakers. United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura (-265) is a big favorite over Jeff Hardy (+185) in their matchup, and the Bludgeon Brothers (-140) are also slight favorites over The New Day (+100) in the tag team title bout.

Seth Rollins (-285) continues the trend of title-swap favorites in his intercontinental championship match with Dolph Ziggler (+205). Braun Strowman (-300) is the only Raw superstar expected to retain the item he's putting on the line, as Kevin Owens (+220) is a heavy dog to take the Money in the Bank briefcase.

