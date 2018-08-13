Updated WWE SummerSlam 2018 Match Card: What to Watch for in Final Buildup

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's biggest show of the summer is days away, and SummerSlam 2018 is shaping up to be a seismic event for the company's plans for the remainder of the year.

With a stacked match card and some huge main event matches, the show has plenty of talking points to say the least.

Furthermore, there are also plenty of things for fans to keep an eye out for in this week's final build.

Here's a look at the card as it stands, plus the final key buildup moments which are worth watching.

Match Card

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

vs. Baron Corbin Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak ( WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

( Championship) Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (Money in the Bank contract on the line)

vs. Kevin Owens (Money in the Bank contract on the line) The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day ( SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Tag Team Championships) Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship)

vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship) Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy (United States Championship)

vs. Jeff Hardy (United States Championship) Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Championship)

(Raw Women's Championship) Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair ( SmackDown Women's Championship)

Women's Championship) Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)

vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship) AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe ( WWE Championship)

How Does Randy Orton Fit Into the U.S. Title Picture?

Ever since Randy Orton returned to attack Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules on July 15, it felt inevitable he would be entering a feud with the former United States champion.

However, The Viper is not slated to compete at SummerSlam on Sunday, although you suspect that could change on Tuesday's SmackDown.

With Hardy set to face champion Shinsuke Nakamura, the possibility of Orton getting involved in some way cannot be ruled out. In fact, it feels like a certainty.

Will The Viper muscle his way into the bout officially to make it a Triple Threat match? Or will he just deny Hardy again, launching the two of them into a feud post-SummerSlam?

Orton's actions will be intriguing to track on Tuesday.

Will Brock Lesnar Appear on Raw?

The build for the Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns has been focused mainly on the contempt The Beast Incarnate has for WWE right now.

It's a smart move, because even when he's on TV, Lesnar has the attitude of a guy who doesn't care about his obligations to the company no matter what.

So it will be fascinating to see if the champion shows up one last time before SummerSlam. It would be smart for WWE to advertise Lesnar, only for him to refuse to take part in one last promo for the show on Sunday.

That would not only bring the best out of Reigns, who has worked this feud well, but it would also create an interesting dynamic for Paul Heyman.

Heyman can be in the ring expecting Lesnar, only to be betrayed by his client again. It would create serious doubt over whether the advocate may return the favor and turn his back on The Beast when the chips are down this Sunday.

For a bout fans had little in the way of expectation for, one final solid build on Monday night could make this more anticipated than anyone first expected.

Can WWE Round Off The Great Styles-Joe Build on Tuesday?

By and large, WWE has done a good job with the build for its big matches at SummerSlam this weekend, and the WWE Championship feud between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe is no exception.

From the way Joe exploded into the feud by attacking Styles and declaring himself the next challenger for the champ, right through to the way that someone really appears to have got in Styles' head for the first time since he won the title in November 2017.

Tuesday should be the final step on what has been a great build for the contest.

Have the two put on an explosive showdown in the middle of the ring, referencing their past battles in other promotions and make Styles look more vulnerable than ever before.

If it has to end with Joe choking The Phenomenal One out, so be it. Joe is at his best when he's dangerous and unhinged, so Tuesday should be no exception.

Joe's time with the WWE Championship may not have arrived just yet, but WWE fans should be made to believe he's as legitimate a threat as ever this weekend in the final build to the match.