Report: Inter Milan Linked with Barcelona's Rafinha as Luka Modric Alternative

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly preparing to make a move for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha after failing in their pursuit of Real Madrid's Luka Modric.

According to Sport Mediaset (h/t Football Espana), the Nerazzurri are eager to re-sign the Brazilian, initially on another loan deal, after he impressed in the second half of last season following his temporary switch from Barca to Inter in January.

Football Espana's report explained that Inter had the option to sign Rafinha, 25, permanently at the end of his loan spell, but they did not have the necessary €40 million fee.

The Serie A giants have been searching for a new central midfielder for much of this summer.

Their primary target was Modric, but manager Luciano Spalletti recently admitted it is unlikely the Croatia international will make the switch to the San Siro, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t AS).

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Rafinha is not on a level with Modric as a central midfielder, few are, but that does not mean he would be a poor signing for Inter.

In the 17 Serie A appearances he made for Inter last term he netted two goals and provided three assists.

While Rafinha has never quite managed to nail down a consistent first-team spot at Barca he has been a key squad member in two La Liga title victories, five Copa del Rey triumphs and a Champions League win.

That kind of experience, along with his fine passing range, defensive acumen and intelligence, would make him a good signing for Inter as they return to the Champions League and look to contend once again for the Serie A title.