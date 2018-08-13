Patrick Vieira Says Nice Will Do 'Whatever Is Possible' to Sell Mario Balotelli

BERTRAND LANGLOIS/Getty Images

Mario Balotelli is reportedly itching to leave Nice before the summer transfer window closes, and new manager Patrick Vieira has said the club will do "whatever is possible" to grant the controversial striker his wish.

Balotelli looked to have found some consistency with Nice after several years of downturned form, but Vieira told Canal+ (h/t Sky Sports) an exit looks likely after the forward failed to turn up for pre-season training:

"The player wants to leave, so it's unlikely he'll remain here.

"We want players whose desire it is to go forward with the club.

"It's a very complicated and difficult situation, so the club will try to do whatever is possible to help him leave."

Napoli are mentioned by Sky Sports as one of the Serie A teams who could potentially bring Balotelli back to his native Italy.

However, president Aurelio De Laurentiis effectively ruled out a move when he told Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Sky Sports): "[Dries] Mertens will not leave, [Angel] Di Maria will not come and as for Balotelli I've been saying no for years. It's very false that he will come to Napoli."

But after two years in Ligue 1, it's possible the former Manchester City attacker could look to stay in France, and Marseille winger Dimitri Payet spoke of his club's interest, via Goal:

Balotelli, 28, has scored 43 times in 66 appearances for Nice, whom he joined in August 2016. To compare, last season's goal tally of 26 was the most he's ever scored in a single season, netting more times in his two terms in Ligue 1 than he did in the previous four years with Liverpool and AC Milan (37 goals in 105 appearances).

Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern even spoke of Balotelli as a good signing for most Serie A heavyweights—or at least those who can accommodate his place in the squad:

Balotelli didn't feature in Vieira's squad for Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Reims after the player failed to show up on time for pre-season, with old habits perhaps rising again after his improved strike rate in recent years.

The Serie A transfer window is due to close on Friday, August 17, although the Ligue 1 and La Liga deadlines don't pass until August 31, giving teams from those leagues time to launch a move should they wish.