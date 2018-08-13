AC Milan Reportedly Readying 'Huge' Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Transfer Bid

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will reportedly be the subject of a substantial offer from Serie A rivals AC Milan, who are said to want the player initially on loan with the option of a permanent move next summer.

Calciomercato.com reported the Rossoneri will offer to loan the Serb star for a €40 million (£35.7 million) sum before paying a further €70 million (£62.5 million) purchase fee next season.

That figure would eclipse the €100 million (£89.2 million) valuation Lazio are said to have placed on their midfield playmaker. Calciomercato described the deal as "almost impossible," though that doesn't look likely to stop the big-spending Rossoneri from pushing ahead in their interest.

