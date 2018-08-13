AC Milan Reportedly Readying 'Huge' Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Transfer Bid

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

MARIENFELD, GERMANY - AUGUST 08: Sergej Milinkovic Savic of SS Lazio during the SS Lazio training session on August 8, 2018 in Marienfeld, Germany. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will reportedly be the subject of a substantial offer from Serie A rivals AC Milan, who are said to want the player initially on loan with the option of a permanent move next summer.

Calciomercato.com reported the Rossoneri will offer to loan the Serb star for a €40 million (£35.7 million) sum before paying a further €70 million (£62.5 million) purchase fee next season.

That figure would eclipse the €100 million (£89.2 million) valuation Lazio are said to have placed on their midfield playmaker. Calciomercato described the deal as "almost impossible," though that doesn't look likely to stop the big-spending Rossoneri from pushing ahead in their interest.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Martial Is Reportedly a 'Top Transfer Target' for Milan

    AC Milan logo
    AC Milan

    Martial Is Reportedly a 'Top Transfer Target' for Milan

    via men

    Milinkovic-Savic, Bakayoko and Keita Balde linked to Milan clubs

    AC Milan logo
    AC Milan

    Milinkovic-Savic, Bakayoko and Keita Balde linked to Milan clubs

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English

    Sarri: Luiz Has 'Big Future' at Chelsea

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sarri: Luiz Has 'Big Future' at Chelsea

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Sergio Ramos Shows Respect to Paolo Maldini

    AC Milan logo
    AC Milan

    Sergio Ramos Shows Respect to Paolo Maldini

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English