David Bote Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam with 2 Outs as Cubs Stun Nationals

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 12: David Bote #13 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his walk-off grand slam as Ryan Zimmerman #11 of the Washington Nationals looks on at Wrigley Field on August 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Cubs won 4-3. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)
Jon Durr/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs rookie David Bote had the type of situation you dream about in your backyard growing up Sunday night...and he came through in real life.

Down three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning with the bases loaded, Bote came to the plate as a pinch-hitter and crushed a walk-off grand slam to give the Cubs a 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals:

According to Mark Simon of Sports Info Solutions, it's been 39 years since a pinch-hitter hit a grand slam in this situation.

The 25-year-old finally got a chance at the major league level this season and has been on a tear, now hitting .329 with three home runs in 34 games. Regardless of what he does going forward, though, this is a moment that he will likely always remember.

Meanwhile, Max Scherzer was preparing for his league-leading 16th win of the season after pitching seven shutout innings, but Ryan Madson couldn't close it out as the Cubs fought back in dramatic fashion.

Related

    Bote's Grand Slam in 9th Lifts Cubs Over Nationals 4-3

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Bote's Grand Slam in 9th Lifts Cubs Over Nationals 4-3

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Maddon Cleared Air with A-Rod Over Darvish Comment

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Maddon Cleared Air with A-Rod Over Darvish Comment

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Cards' Weaver Slices Finger on Tray, Misses Start

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cards' Weaver Slices Finger on Tray, Misses Start

    palmbeachpost
    via palmbeachpost

    Dodgers to Move Maeda, Stripling to Bullpen

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dodgers to Move Maeda, Stripling to Bullpen

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report