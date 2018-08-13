Rumors, Preview for Tag Team Title Clash and August 13 Episode of WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

As the journey to SummerSlam continues, the often overlooked Raw Tag Team Championships will be up for grabs on what should be another explosive episode of WWE's flagship program.

So what can fans expect when the longest-running episodic show in TV history hits the USA Network Monday night?

Rumors

According to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats, Brock Lesnar has not been advertised for Monday's broadcast, but the Universal champion is expected to be at the show.

WWE resisting advertising Lesnar for the show when he is, arguably, the company's highest-profile star, is a questionable move from a company that should be going all out to hype Sunday's pay-per-view.

The Beast Incarnate could add a sense of urgency and excitement to a broadcast that, from the outside looking in, does not have the sizzle it should just days from SummerSlam.

Preview

Tag Team Championships On The Line

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt have a contractually obligated rematch for the Raw Tag Team Championships. The Revival has defeated the team of Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley and Wyatt and Hardy over the last month.

Monday night, both teams will challenge The B-Team for the titles in a Triple Threat match that many assumed would be part of the SummerSlam card this Sunday. Instead, the differences between the three teams will be settled Monday in a high-profile title bout.

It would appear, on the surface, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas have momentum on their side and should emerge with their titles intact.

The Revival, though, has been quietly sneaking back to the forefront of the division, and with the potential for tag team call-ups after SummerSlam and opposition such as Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre and the impending return of Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson feel a lot more credible as an act to face higher-profile opposition.

The question is whether the match has a finish Monday or WWE books it again for Sunday's Kickoff Show.

The Final Build to Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

Just days before she defends the Raw Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, Alexa Bliss will battle Natalya in singles competition Monday night.

The Queen of Harts has a recent submission victory over Bliss, tapping her out to the Sharpshooter.

The match will likely be used as the last chance for Bliss to eliminate Natalya from the equation, giving her a numbers advantage with Alicia Fox by her side in time for the SummerSlam bout.

It will also be the last opportunity for WWE Creative to have Bliss and Rousey in close proximity and hopefully put the bout over as the main event-worthy contest it actually is.

Expect Rousey to get her hands on Little Miss Bliss to sell how much danger the champion is in Sunday.

Renee Young Makes History



With Jonathan Coachman away for the night, Renee Young will make history Monday by becoming the first female commentator to call a Raw match.

Young has been a vital part of the WWE presentation since her debut in 2012. She has been engaging, funny and entertaining in her various roles, including backstage interviewer and Kickoff Show host. She has prior experience as a commentator from her days in NXT so she isn't wholly unfamiliar with the role.

The decision earned rave reviews from her peers within the company.

With the Women's Revolution in effect and Evolution upcoming on October 28, it makes sense that WWE would make this move, reward Young's hard work and maybe prepare her to call the upcoming all-women's pay-per-view extravaganza.