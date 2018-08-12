Stephon Marbury: No Interest in Joining Ice Cube's BIG3 Basketball League

-/Getty Images

Although many NBA stars from the early 2000s are extending their playing careers in the BIG3, Stephon Marbury will not be joining the fun.

The 13-year NBA veteran was asked on Twitter whether he had any interest in joining Ice Cube's three-on-three league and replied with a simple answer Sunday:

Marbury spent the past nine years in the Chinese Basketball Association before retiring from professional basketball in February.

"I'm tired, man. I'm tired. I played 22 years," the 41-year-old said in February, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN. "It's all good. I'm straight with how it is right now. I like being able to have control over going out the way I want to go out. I'm 100 percent at peace with it. One hundred percent."

The BIG3 is wrapping up its second season and features notable former NBA stars like Baron Davis, Mike Bibby, Stephen Jackson, Carlos Boozer, Ricky Davis and more.