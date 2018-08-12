Brooks Koepka, Girlfriend Jena Sims Hug Tiger Woods After PGA Championship Win

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 08: Brooks Koepka (L) and Tiger Woods (R) of the United States look on during a practice round prior to the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 8, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Tiger Woods challenged eventual winner Brooks Koepka throughout Sunday's final round of the PGA Championship, but there were clearly no hard feelings in the immediate aftermath.

As PGA of America shared, Koepka and girlfriend Jena Sims hugged Woods following the thrilling round:

Koepka finished 16 under par and two strokes ahead of Woods, who ended up in second place after shooting a sparkling 64 Sunday. Koepka was the leader entering the final round and a model of consistency with four straight rounds under 70, but Woods' continued comeback from back surgeries and time off was the primary storyline in St. Louis.

The story ended with Koepka lifting the trophy and sharing a hug with the 14-time major winner.

