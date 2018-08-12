Real Madrid Transfer News: Luciano Spalletti Discusses Luka Modric Rumours

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Luciano Spalletti has admitted it will be a "difficult thing" for Inter Milan to sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid, amid ongoing rumours linking the decorated playmaker with a move to Serie A.

The Inter manager spoke to Premium Sport (h/t Calciomercato) and said: "Modric can come? I do not know, I need to understand Ausilio. It seems to me an important but difficult thing to complete."

Spalletti was referring to Inter director Piero Ausilio, who recently said "we'll see" when asked if there was still a chance of doing a deal for Modric, per Football Italia.

There have been conflicting reports about Modric's future and intentions recently. Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano said the Croatia international had asked to leave Real.

Romano's view was echoed by a similar report from Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports) describing Modric as "determined" to join the Nerazzurri.

By contrast, Tomas Roncero of AS reported Modric has made it clear he wants to stay with Los Blancos for the upcoming season. Keeping the best pass-master in the squad would be an obvious boost for manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard is replacing Zinedine Zidane and will likely favour a more stylish, possession-based game if his time in charge of Spain is anything to go by. Modric is the ideal creative talisman for this approach, having taken his career to new levels since moving to Madrid in 2012.

He has since won four UEFA Champions League trophies, two Copa del Rey titles and La Liga. Modric has also elevated his game at the international level, inspiring the Blazers to the final of this summer's FIFA World Cup:

Real still need Modric's intelligent use of the ball, particularly after sending fellow Croatia international Mateo Kovacic on loan to Chelsea for the season, per Sky Sports News.

There isn't another midfielder in Lopetegui's squad capable of the same studied care in possession as the 32-year-old Modric. Both Isco and Marco Asensio are technically gifted but make a bigger impact in attacking areas.

What gives Real's midfield vital balance is Modric conducting from deeper in front of holding player Casemiro and behind forward-thinking Toni Kroos. Los Merengues should do what it takes to keep Modric in the Spanish capital.