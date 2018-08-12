Tiger Woods Keeps Up Strong Play on Front 9 of Final Round at PGA Championship

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is wearing red on Sundays at a major championship. For most of the last half-decade, we'd be typing that sentence as he struggled through an early-morning round full of pain and frustration.

This time, the old-time feelings are back.

Woods carded a three-under 32, including birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 to make the turn sitting three strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka. At time of publication, he was in a tie for third place with the round ongoing.

Followed by one of the largest galleries in recent PGA Championship history, Woods continued to seem fully at ease with the Bellerive Country Club golf course. He opened his round with two consecutive sensational approaches on Nos. 2 and 3, getting himself within four feet on the par-four second and hitting his drive to tap-in distance on the par-three third.

Woods cost himself a stroke on No. 6, hitting his drive into the bunker before failing to get up and down for the save.

He got himself right back on track with a tap-in birdie on the par-five eighth and an 11-foot putt on No. 9, making the turn at three under.

Koepka, who struggled through the early part of his round, made three straight birdies on his front nine to right the ship.

Woods is competing with Thomas Pieters, world No. 1 Justin Thomas and former world No. 1 Adam Scott as they make the stretch run.

Tiger has not won a major golf tournament since the 2008 U.S. Open. He hasn't finished in the top five since the 2013 Masters Tournament; this will almost certainly be his second straight top-10 in a major.