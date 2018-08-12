Christian Hackenberg, Eagles Reportedly Agree on Contract

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly signed 2016 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

As Pelissero noted, the addition of a quarterback is not based on any concern regarding the injuries to Carson Wentz or Nick Foles.

Hackenberg spent two years with the New York Jets but never appeared in a regular-season game.

The Jets traded the Penn State product this offseason to the Oakland Raiders for a conditional seventh-round pick but waived him in June.

At 23 years old, Hackenberg has time to improve as a passer and take advantage of his physical attributes, but this might be his last chance to prove himself. Few players—even second-round picks—get four different opportunities without first showing on-field potential.

Meanwhile, the Eagles could use depth for at least the preseason with each of their top signal-callers on the sidelines.

Wentz is returning from a torn ACL, which occurred near the end of last season, and continues to practice but "nobody expects him to play at all in the preseason," according to Reuben Frank of NBC Philadelphia. Foles, who led the team to a Super Bowl win with Wentz on the sidelines, is limited after suffering neck and head spasms, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Philadelphia also has Nate Sudfeld—who was a sixth-round pick in 2016—and Joe Callahan on the roster at quarterback. Still, Philadelphia is looking for as many options as possible at its most important position.