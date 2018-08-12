NASCAR at Michigan 2018 Results: Kevin Harvick Earns 7th Win of Season

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Big Three still hasn't gone more than one week in a row without a win this season after Kevin Harvick earned first place in the Consumers Energy 400.

Harvick won both stages and led 108 laps in a dominant effort Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. It was his seventh win of the season, which leads the Monster Energy Cup Series.

While Chase Elliott provided a brief interruption with his victory last week, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Harvick have now combined for 17 wins in 23 starts this season.

Final Results

1. Kevin Harvick (4)

2. Brad Keselowski (2)

3. Kyle Busch (18)

4. Austin Dillon (3)

5. Ryan Blaney (12)

6. Kurt Busch (41)

7. Aric Almirola (10)

8. Denny Hamlin (11)

9. Chase Elliott (9)

10. Joey Logano (22)

In the 200-lap race, no one besides the eventual winner led for more than 25 laps. Harvick controlled the action from start to finish, ending three seconds ahead of Brad Keselowskiin second place.

The success has become nearly so monotonous, his kid had more of a celebration after the race than the driver:

Harvick sent a message early on by leading a good portion of Stage 1 and eventually earning another playoff point:

He didn't let up from there, remaining near the front for the next 50 laps before eventually taking first in Stage 2, giving him his second stage victory of the day and 12th of the season.

However, the bigger story in the middle of the race was Truex, who led for 25 laps and seemed ready to win the stage until a major mistake.

There were just two laps in the stage before the No. 78 car ran out of fuel.

It took the rest of the race for the defending series champion to work his way back to 14th place.

Harvick appeared unstoppable as the race continued, even when Austin Dillon sat in first place with about two dozen laps remaining. There was little resistance at the eventual pass for the lead:

After a final pit stop, the No. 4 car flew past the competition and earned a checkered flag for the seventh time this season, continuing an incredible year from the driver.

There are now just three races remaining before the start of the playoffs, one of them coming Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will be an important one for anyone hoping to jump up the standings.