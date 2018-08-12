Jets, Redskins Involved in Massive Multiplayer Fight at Training Camp Practice

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2018

Washington Redskins offensive linemen, Morgan Moses (78), Trent Williams (71) and Ty Nsekhe (79) walk to the field at the start of NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va., Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber/Associated Press

Tempers flared Sunday during a joint practice between the New York Jets and Washington Redskins.

According to the Associated Press' Stephen Whyno, a Jets player made late contact on Washington right tackle Morgan Moses. From there, players from both teams got into a shoving match. At one point, the players were pushing toward the assembled fans on the sideline (note: Videos contain profanity):

USA Today's Mike Jones added that Washington left tackle Trent Williams was "throwing haymakers."

The skirmish may have come at a cost for Washington. Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion reported Moses was ushered off the practice field and was limping on his right leg. The 27-year-old underwent ankle surgery in January.

The Jets and Redskins will meet Thursday at FedEx Field in the second week of the preseason.

Related

    Report: Eagles Sign QB Hackenberg

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Eagles Sign QB Hackenberg

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Tannehill Throws Rookie Out of Huddle During Practice

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tannehill Throws Rookie Out of Huddle During Practice

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Injuries of the Preseason So Far

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Injuries of the Preseason So Far

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    UDFAs Turning Heads in Every Camp

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    UDFAs Turning Heads in Every Camp

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report