Jets, Redskins Involved in Massive Multiplayer Fight at Training Camp Practice

Jets, Redskins Involved in Massive Multiplayer Fight at Training Camp PracticeAugust 12, 2018
Tempers flared Sunday during a joint practice between the New York Jets and Washington Redskins.
According to the Associated Press' Stephen Whyno, a Jets player made late contact on Washington right tackle Morgan Moses. From there, players from both teams got into a shoving match. At one point, the players were pushing toward the assembled fans on the sideline (note: Videos contain profanity):
Ajay Atayee @AjayAtayee
Video of first Redskins & Jets fight from @TheRealGingerB1 https://t.co/trgeZpDt9R
Master @MasterTes
Here’s some footage of the Washington-Jets brawl, via Washington fan @LeeBarnes2000 https://t.co/0dTtjrT2Cu
USA Today's Mike Jones added that Washington left tackle Trent Williams was "throwing haymakers."
The skirmish may have come at a cost for Washington. Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion reported Moses was ushered off the practice field and was limping on his right leg. The 27-year-old underwent ankle surgery in January.
The Jets and Redskins will meet Thursday at FedEx Field in the second week of the preseason.
