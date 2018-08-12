Robert Williams Gets Apartment Near Celtics' Practice Facility: 'Can't Be Late!'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2018

Boston Celtics draft pick Robert Williams at the team's training facility in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Robert Williams is out of excuses for his tardiness—and he's doing it by design.

According to ESPN's Chris Forsberg, the Boston Celtics rookie got an apartment within a two-minute walk of the team's practice facility because he "can't be late."

For those uninitiated, Williams has earned himself a reputation as being "fashionably" late for team activities less than two months into his NBA career. He overslept for his initial conference call with reporters the night after the Celtics drafted him; he'd spent the previous evening celebrating at a Buffalo Wild Wings with friends and family.

Then, to make matters even more concerning, Williams wasn't at his first summer league practice because of a missed flight.

"Missing my flight didn't help," Williams told reporters. "I talked to Coach [Brad] Stevens when I got back and he obviously explained to me about the opportunity. There's not that many. So, definitely a real wake-up call."

It's clear with this move Williams is trying to both maximize his sleep and minimize the chance that he's late for any more team activities.

No word on how close Williams' new apartment is to a B-Dubs. Hopefully, not within walking distance—both for Williams' and the team's sake. 

