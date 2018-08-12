Jurgen Klopp Admits He'd Consider Germany Managerial Role in Future

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he would one day consider taking charge of Germany's national team, though the 51-year-old insists he is fully committed to the Reds for the time being.

Die Mannschaft made a disastrous group-stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup but have nevertheless kept Joachim Low as their boss. Speaking to Welt am Sonntag (h/t Goal's Chris Burton), Klopp conceded he would be interested in managing the national team, but it's unlikely to happen in the near future.

He said: “If I am asked one day and I am available then I would think about it. But am I thinking about it right now, in my current situation when I am tied to Liverpool for the next four years and because Germany have just played a bad World Cup? No. I'm not available.”

Germany's World Cup campaign in Russia ended with only one win—a 2-1 victory over quarter-finalists Sweden—and Goal recounted a nightmare tournament after the German Football Association announced it would stick with the tactician:

Low's contract with Germany is set to run until 2022, the same year in which Klopp's contract with Liverpool is set to expire, giving the involved parties a convenient idea of when their paths might realistically cross.

Klopp took to the Liverpool helm in October 2015 and has shown clear signs of improvement in the post, leading the club to last season's UEFA Champions League final, where they lost to Real Madrid.

However, after runner-up finishes in the UEFA Europa League and the League Cup in 2016, the Merseysiders are still yet to win a major trophy under the former Mainz chief.

It somewhat mirrors Klopp's final few years at Borussia Dortmund, when Bayer Munich started to reclaim their dominant streak in German football. That being said, he has given the combative response his board would hope for, per the Independent:

Low's next opportunity to prove he deserves his post will be the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League, one portion of the qualifying route for the 2020 European Championship.

Despite the inevitable pressure that's bound to come after such a disappointing World Cup run, Low has received the backing of former Germany boss Berti Vogts, who told Sport1 (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy):

Meanwhile at Anfield, the season got off to a superb start for Klopp's Liverpool, who thumped West Ham United 4-0 in their Premier League opener on Sunday. Sportswriter James Pearce gave a resounding thumbs-up to the Reds, who look to be in line to challenge for more silverware this season:

Presuming Klopp intends to see out the entirety of his contract on Merseyside and doesn't pen an extension, the earliest Germany could hope to get their hands on the mastermind is the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

That being said, Low will have two tournaments between now and then to prove his pedigree in the post, by which point Klopp may no longer be the most desirable candidate any longer.