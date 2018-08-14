NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Features New Top Team

0 of 32

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The 2018 NFL preseason is underway.

All 32 teams have played, and we've witnessed the Minnesota Vikings debut of quarterback Kirk Cousins, the first pass by No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and the first carry by the player that came after—tailback Saquon Barkley.

All three went about as well as could be expected.

To be fair, the games didn't do a lot to change the balance of power. Starters barely played, and regardless of the final scores, the league's good teams are still good. The bad ones are still bad.

Just as they did last week and will do every week this season, Bleacher Report analysts (Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski) gathered to differentiate which is which by ranking the league's teams from back to front: No. 32 to No. 1.

The last-place team stayed the same this week. But the team at the top is another story.