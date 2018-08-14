Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: 2018 UEFA Super Cup TV Schedule, Live Stream

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: 2018 UEFA Super Cup TV Schedule, Live StreamAugust 14, 2018
Two of Spain's top teams will collide in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup as Champions League winners Real Madrid face off against Europa League champions Atletico Madrid.
The bitter rivals will travel to Estonia for the first Madrid derby of the 2018-19 campaign, hosted at the A. Le Coq Arena in the capital of Tallinn.
Real will have their first opportunity at winning silverware in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era following his summer move to Juventus, while Atletico will be hoping a win in Estonia could signal a major power shift in Madrid.
Wednesday's fixture will also be one of the first football matches to be streamed via Bleacher Report's new video platform B/R Live, which will host 46 Champions League matches this season.
Read on for a preview of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup showdown in Tallinn, complete with television schedule and live-stream information.
Date: Wednesday, August 15
Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET
Venue: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia
Live Stream: BT Sport app (UK), B/R Live (U.S.) fuboTV (U.S.), WatchESPN (U.S.)
TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), Univision Deportes (U.S.)
Preview
No meeting between Real and Atletico will struggle for storylines and drama, but with a trophy on the line and the chance to claim bragging rights in Madrid ahead of the new term, this match could be something special.
Wednesday's encounter comes with even more spice as former Atletico loanee Thibaut Courtois could make his debut for Los Merengues against his old club, per ESPN FC:
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Thibaut Courtois kisses the Real Madrid badge at the Bernabeu. How you feeling, Chelsea and Atletico fans? https://t.co/H6MDBL4ptv
BBC Sport confirmed the Belgian's deadline-day transfer to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea, worth up to £35 million, and he is set to replace Keylor Navas as Julen Lopetegui's No. 1.
Real have developed a winning momentum under their new manager and have clinched victory in their last three successive matches, though Marca's Chris Winterburn has predicted Los Rojiblancos will see more success this season:
Chris Winterburn @cmwinterburn
@TommLawry @NathMcpike1875 @FCBarcelona @kingarturo23 I'm not so sure, I think there are glaring weaknesses in Barcelona's team. Skated by last season against no domestic competition. I'd be leaning towards Atletico Madrid winning LaLiga and reaching the CL final this season. I don't think Real Madrid can make up Ronaldo's goals.
While Diego Simeone heads into his eighth season with Atletico, Lopetegui is on the verge of only his second La Liga campaign and would undoubtedly treasure a pre-season triumph over Real's arch enemies.
The former Spain coach may be new to the role, but sportswriter Ben Hayward has spoken highly of his influence on the team already as he hopes to fill the void left by predecessor Zinedine Zidane:
Ben Hayward @bghayward
You can already see Lopetegui's fingerprints all over this Real Madrid team. Much more patient passing in the build-up and fewer crosses. The idea, where possible, clearly to play their way through... #RealMadrid #RMCF #TrofeoBernabeu
Pre-season results only serve as a barometer of a team's strength to a point, but Real will nevertheless also look at their fortunes in the 2018 International Champions Cup as cause to be upbeat about their chances against Atleti:
International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup
What a tournament it has been! Congratulations, @SpursOfficial, you are this year's International Champions Cup winners! 🏆🙌 Well done to all the teams involved. It's been a blast. See you in 2019! #ICC2018 #ChampionsMeetHere https://t.co/3e2HFmjzi3
Atletico may have won Europe's secondary competition last season, but their 3-0 hammering of Marseille in the Europa League final in May was evidence that they always looked overpowered compared to their peers.
Ahead of their return to the Champions League, a win on Wednesday could signal they're ready to make the step back up to title contention in 2018-19, and beating defending champions Real will be their first step to doing so.
Leverkusen Forced to Respond After Trolling Arsenal's Cech