Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: 2018 UEFA Super Cup TV Schedule, Live Stream

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Two of Spain's top teams will collide in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup as Champions League winners Real Madrid face off against Europa League champions Atletico Madrid.

The bitter rivals will travel to Estonia for the first Madrid derby of the 2018-19 campaign, hosted at the A. Le Coq Arena in the capital of Tallinn.

Real will have their first opportunity at winning silverware in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era following his summer move to Juventus, while Atletico will be hoping a win in Estonia could signal a major power shift in Madrid.

Date: Wednesday, August 15

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Venue: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia

Live Stream: BT Sport app (UK), B/R Live (U.S.) fuboTV (U.S.), WatchESPN (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Preview

No meeting between Real and Atletico will struggle for storylines and drama, but with a trophy on the line and the chance to claim bragging rights in Madrid ahead of the new term, this match could be something special.

Wednesday's encounter comes with even more spice as former Atletico loanee Thibaut Courtois could make his debut for Los Merengues against his old club, per ESPN FC:

BBC Sport confirmed the Belgian's deadline-day transfer to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea, worth up to £35 million, and he is set to replace Keylor Navas as Julen Lopetegui's No. 1.

Real have developed a winning momentum under their new manager and have clinched victory in their last three successive matches, though Marca's Chris Winterburn has predicted Los Rojiblancos will see more success this season:

While Diego Simeone heads into his eighth season with Atletico, Lopetegui is on the verge of only his second La Liga campaign and would undoubtedly treasure a pre-season triumph over Real's arch enemies.

The former Spain coach may be new to the role, but sportswriter Ben Hayward has spoken highly of his influence on the team already as he hopes to fill the void left by predecessor Zinedine Zidane:

Pre-season results only serve as a barometer of a team's strength to a point, but Real will nevertheless also look at their fortunes in the 2018 International Champions Cup as cause to be upbeat about their chances against Atleti:

Atletico may have won Europe's secondary competition last season, but their 3-0 hammering of Marseille in the Europa League final in May was evidence that they always looked overpowered compared to their peers.

Ahead of their return to the Champions League, a win on Wednesday could signal they're ready to make the step back up to title contention in 2018-19, and beating defending champions Real will be their first step to doing so.