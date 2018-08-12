PGA Championship 2018: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Sunday

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka is on course for a third major win of his career as he moves into Sunday's final round of the 2018 PGA Championship with a two-shot lead over second-place Adam Scott.

The two-time U.S. Open champion has yet to card a 70-plus score at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Missouri, but a chasing pack of superstars means Koepka's far from in the clear.

Tiger Woods is one of six players tied for sixth at eight under par, four strokes off the leader, in what looks to be his best chance of clinching a fifth PGA Championship crown and first major for a decade.

Here's a look at the 2018 PGA Championship leaderboard heading into the closing round, per SportsCenter:

Sunday's final round can be viewed on TNT from 11 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET, and CBS will pick up coverage from 2 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.

Live-streaming is available on the PGA Championship website. The tournament is not being televised in the United Kingdom but can be live-streamed via Eleven Sports.

Too Little, Too Late for Tiger

It's difficult to ignore the Woods bandwagon rallying behind 42-year-old as he again shows signs of being able to challenge for a major in St. Louis, but it's equally difficult to see anything other than a Koepka victory given his form.

The back-to-back U.S. Open winner has finished in the top five in two of the past three PGA Championships and finally looks like taking that extra step to silverware in 2018. Golf great Jack Nicklaus backed him to do well:

Koepka is still a relative newcomer at the top level at just 28, but the confidence he exudes in all aspects of his play suggests he has the staying power to keep his spot at the summit.

He became the first player in 29 years to successfully defend the U.S. Open earlier this year, and the official PGA Championship Twitter account teased another rare feat he could add to his list of achievements at Bellerive:

After recording a pristine 63 on Friday, Koepka showed his human side with two bogeys on Saturday en route to carding 66. He will move to 16 under overall if he can replicate that score on Sunday, a mark that's been good enough to win the PGA Championship in 10 of the past 11 tournaments.

Despite the rampant form Koepka's exhibited, however, he recently opened up on his lack of celebrity recognition, which is only likely to help in keeping the star grounded:

The sad truth for Woods is that despite showing his best form of the year—including his joint-sixth-place finish at The Open Championship in July—it's still likely a shade short of the pace he needs to win in St. Louis.

That's not to say there aren't points of his play that aren't the best out there, as writer Stephen Hennessey pointed out:

With so much talent around and ahead of him, Woods would not only need to record his best score of this tournament on Sunday to make up the four shots between him and the lead but also see others fall.

Scott, in second, and Jon Rahm, in joint-third, are two players to watch out for after they carded their lowest or joint-lowest rounds of the competition on Saturday, but Koepka is in the clear as long as he holds his cool.

Prediction: Brooks Koepka wins the 2018 PGA Championship by two strokes.