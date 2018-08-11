K1nzell, Atlantis Mitro Top Plays, Week 5 Fortnite Summer Skirmish Prize Money

K1nzell, Atlantis Mitro Top Plays, Week 5 Fortnite Summer Skirmish Prize MoneyAugust 11, 2018
Twitch K1nzell and Atlantis Mitro closed out Week 5 of the Fortnite Summer Skirmish by scoring 44 points across eight matches Saturday to capture the $75,000 first-place prize as winners of the King Pin tournament.
The duo of Twitch Kejser and Octagon Severin also posted 44 points but fell short on tiebreakers, earning just one Victory Royale, while K1nzell and Mitro won two matches. Kejser and Severin earned $60,000 for coming in second.
Xypher TesquoTTV and Xypher Snafuu earned $50,000 for third place by putting 40 points on the scoreboard. No other team scored more than 29.
K1nzell and Mitro join NotVivid and Liquid Poach, who won Friday's event, as the Week 5 champions.
They made an immediate statement en route to a Victory Royale in the opening match and never relinquished control, adding to their advantage with another triumph in the fourth game.
Kejser and Severin almost pulled off a massive comeback in the final match thanks to their triple bonus for winning the previous game. They came up one elimination short of surpassing the leaders, however, and the tiebreaker fell in favor of K1nzell and Mitro.
Here's a look at some of Saturday's top moments:
Fortnite @FortniteGame
Match 2 ends with @LFT_Citydriver and @KamoLRF earning the Victory Royale, activating the King Pin 3x elimination bonus as we head into Match 3 https://t.co/SgdVdV9K35 Share your favorite clips of the event using #SummerSkirmish https://t.co/xUmZbn3CLd
Fortnite @FortniteGame
.@sk1x_ put on the pressure in Match 6 to secure the Victory Royale and the King Pin 3x Elimination bonus as Match 7 kicks off https://t.co/SgdVdV9K35 https://t.co/sK5ggURvtb
Fortnite @FortniteGame
.@SeverinFN secures the Victory Royale by playing a smart ground game. We now head into our final match of #SummerSkirmish Week 5. Who will come out on top? Hop into the stream to find out: https://t.co/SgdVdV9K35 https://t.co/yhBMowo2QP
The Fortnite Summer Skirmish, which covers eight weeks with $8 million in total prize money, returns for Week 6 next Friday and Saturday. Further details, including the format and purse breakdown, will be announced Thursday.
