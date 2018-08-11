K1nzell, Atlantis Mitro Top Plays, Week 5 Fortnite Summer Skirmish Prize Money

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Twitch K1nzell and Atlantis Mitro closed out Week 5 of the Fortnite Summer Skirmish by scoring 44 points across eight matches Saturday to capture the $75,000 first-place prize as winners of the King Pin tournament.

The duo of Twitch Kejser and Octagon Severin also posted 44 points but fell short on tiebreakers, earning just one Victory Royale, while K1nzell and Mitro won two matches. Kejser and Severin earned $60,000 for coming in second.

Xypher TesquoTTV and Xypher Snafuu earned $50,000 for third place by putting 40 points on the scoreboard. No other team scored more than 29.

K1nzell and Mitro join NotVivid and Liquid Poach, who won Friday's event, as the Week 5 champions.

They made an immediate statement en route to a Victory Royale in the opening match and never relinquished control, adding to their advantage with another triumph in the fourth game.

Kejser and Severin almost pulled off a massive comeback in the final match thanks to their triple bonus for winning the previous game. They came up one elimination short of surpassing the leaders, however, and the tiebreaker fell in favor of K1nzell and Mitro.

Here's a look at some of Saturday's top moments:

The Fortnite Summer Skirmish, which covers eight weeks with $8 million in total prize money, returns for Week 6 next Friday and Saturday. Further details, including the format and purse breakdown, will be announced Thursday.