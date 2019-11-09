Fantasy Alert: 49ers' George Kittle Doubtful vs. Seahawks Because of Knee Injury

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the San Francisco 49ers have listed tight end George Kittle as doubtful with a knee injury for the team's home game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

The 26-year-old gave the 49ers a scare in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals when a helmet hit his knee, but he played most of the game. However, Kittle did not practice ahead of the Week 10 matchup with Seattle, leading to the doubtful designation.

Kittle has been a crucial part of San Francisco's surprising 8-0 start. He leads the team with 57 targets, 46 receptions and 541 yards.

The loss of Kittle leaves a huge void in the passing game that Ross Dwelley will have to fill. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan also has playmakers on the outside, including Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel and Marquise Goodwin, to keep the offense going.