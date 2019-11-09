Fantasy Alert: 49ers' George Kittle Doubtful vs. Seahawks Because of Knee Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 9, 2019

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle kneels during NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the San Francisco 49ers have listed tight end George Kittle as doubtful with a knee injury for the team's home game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

The 26-year-old gave the 49ers a scare in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals when a helmet hit his knee, but he played most of the game. However, Kittle did not practice ahead of the Week 10 matchup with Seattle, leading to the doubtful designation.

Kittle has been a crucial part of San Francisco's surprising 8-0 start. He leads the team with 57 targets, 46 receptions and 541 yards. 

The loss of Kittle leaves a huge void in the passing game that Ross Dwelley will have to fill. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan also has playmakers on the outside, including Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel and Marquise Goodwin, to keep the offense going. 

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Report: Jets Owner to Be Patient with Gase Despite Team's Struggles

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jets Owner to Be Patient with Gase Despite Team's Struggles

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    An Early Look at Next Year's Quarterback Carousel 👀

    What will the market look like next spring?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    An Early Look at Next Year's Quarterback Carousel 👀

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    How to Fix NFL's Broken Teams ⚒️

    Rebuild plans for teams that need a major overhaul

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How to Fix NFL's Broken Teams ⚒️

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes to Return on Sunday

    Chiefs QB will start vs. Titans after missing the last two games with a dislocated kneecap

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes to Return on Sunday

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report