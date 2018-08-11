Jon Gruden: Return to Oakland Was 'Awesome'

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Jon Gruden's first game as head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 16 years turned into a moment he will never forget.

Gruden described his emotions standing on the sidelines at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum following the Raiders' 16-10 preseason win over the Detroit Lions on Friday:

"It was awesome. I mean, I saw some recognizable faces that had got a little bit older, saw some old friends that mean a lot to me. Like I've said all along, it's a great responsibility. The nostalgia's worn off, so we have to do something with the opportunity, but it sure was great to see the Raider fans, and they stayed with us until the end, and I really appreciate it."

Gruden got his start as an NFL head coach with the Raiders from 1998 through 2001, leading the team to playoff appearances in his final two seasons.

Former Raiders owner Al Davis worked out a trade to send Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the 2002 season after the coach made it clear he wouldn't sign a contract extension.

The Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII in Gruden's first season by defeating Oakland. Fast-forward quite a bit, and the 54-year-old was lured out of the broadcast booth in January with a historic 10-year deal worth $100 million.

Gruden is being tasked with getting the Raiders back on track following a disappointing 6-10 record in 2017. The first preseason game was a success, but the real test will come when the regular season begins Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.