Real Madrid Transfer News: Miralem Pjanic Blow in Latest Contract Rumours

Juventus are reportedly ready to sign midfielder Miralem Pjanic to a new long-term contract amid rumours linking the Bosnian with Real Madrid.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato's Kaustubh Pandey), both he and Alex Sandro will sign new contracts in September.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t MailOnline's Spencer Morgan) previously reported Los Blancos were eyeing Pjanic as a potential replacement for Luka Modric.

Modric has been linked with a move to Inter Milan throughout the summer, although the latest reports from AS' Tomas Roncero indicated he'll sign a new contract with Los Blancos.

A potential departure of their star midfield man would have left the European giants with a major hole in the centre of the park, and few available players who could fill it.

Pjanic would fit the profile as a silky passer with quick feet and excellent range. The former Roma man has also been the subject of persistent speculation, with Tuttosport (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express) linking Barcelona and Manchester City with his services.

But throughout the speculation, Italy's main news outlets maintained his focus was more on a renewal:

Juventus are all-in for the immediate future following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and return of Leonardo Bonucci, so selling their best midfielder wouldn't have made any sense. If he's willing to stay, there's no reason a deal can't be found.

His arrival was likely dependent on the departure of Modric, anyway, and the Croat seems ever more likely to stay in the Spanish capital.