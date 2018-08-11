PSG Transfer News: Schalke Reportedly Make Julian Draxler Contact

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Schalke 04 have reportedly launched an ambitious approach to bring Julian Draxler back to the club, making contact with the entourage of the Paris Saint-Germain star.

According to Calciomercato's Kaustubh Pandey, it's unknown whether the player's entourage was interested in the approach.

A return to the Veltins Arena would certainly be a major surprise, as Draxler and Schalke did not part on the best of terms. After he completed his move to Wolfsburg, the Germany international told reporters why he left his boyhood club, per ESPN FC's Stephan Uersfeld:

"Even when I returned after my six-month injury layoff [in April], I felt the expectations loaded on me to nearly single-handedly decide games. That's when I realised that it's time to move on.

"For Schalke, it makes more sense to develop something new with the money I generate. And of course, it was also an egotistical decision because I no longer felt good there."

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

Draxler moved to Wolfsburg but only lasted 18 months at the Volkswagen Arena before PSG came calling. The 24-year-old been a solid contributor for Les Parisiens since, but he has been forced into an unfamiliar central midfield role at times after the arrival of Neymar.

Transfer speculation has been steady since Neymar and Kylian Mbappe joined Les Parisiens, and the club's recent struggles with financial fair play have made a move more realistic. Per BBC Sport, UEFA are still monitoring the Ligue 1 champions.

Of all the players in their squad, Draxler would likely be the best candidate to cash in on. He would still fetch a great transfer fee while being relatively expendable compared to the likes of Neymar and Mbappe. The German would be missed, but he is not an automatic starter at this point.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

The problem is the destination. Most of Draxler's transfer links have been with Premier League clubs, including Liverpool earlier this year, per Bild (h/t Calciomercato.com). No club has been linked more than Arsenal, with L'Equipe (h/t Metro) suggesting talks had previously been held for a January 2018 loan deal.

But the Premier League's transfer window has slammed shut, meaning a lucrative move to England is off the table. A transfer to Germany also seems unlikely at this stage, as only Bayern Munich would realistically present a step up from PSG.

Meanwhile, La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona appear to have concluded most of their transfer business, as have Serie A clubs like Juventus and AC Milan.