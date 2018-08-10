Stephen Jackson Drops 22 as Killer 3's Upset 3's Company at BIG3 Basketball 2018

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Week 8 of BIG3 action at Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia, kicked off with a big upset as Killer 3's knocked off 3's Company.

Although Killer 3's entered play Friday with a 1-5 record, they managed to outlast 3's Company, who was on the opposite end of the spectrum at 5-1.

BIG3's other six teams were also in action, including 3 Headed Monsters and Power, who each looked to improve their marks to 7-1 on the campaign.

Here is a rundown of how every BIG3 game played out Friday night.

Friday's Scores and Schedule

Killer 3's def. 3's Company, 51-44

3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, 8 p.m. ET

Tri-State vs. Trilogy, 9 p.m. ET

Power vs. Ball Hogs, 10 p.m. ET

Friday's Results

Killer 3's 51, 3's Company 44

After struggling out of the gates this season, Killer 3's finally got a signature win by defeating 3's Company 51-44.

Killer 3's enjoyed a great performance from former Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors small forward Stephen Jackson, who scored a game-high 22 points:

Jackson's showing was bolstered by Alan Anderson's 16 points, and Metta World Peace netted six points as well for Killer 3's.

Star guard Andre Emmett turned in another strong showing for 3's Company with 20 points, while power forward Jason Maxiell added 16 points, including a monster dunk:

Emmett and Maxiell didn't get much help from their supporting cast, as Dahntay Jones and Keith Bogans combined for eight points, and no other player scored for the team.

Three-point shooting was the big difference in the game with Jackson, Anderson and Mike James combining for seven makes from beyond the arc, while Emmett was the only one to make any trifectas for 3's Company with two.