Bludgeon Brothers Retain Tag Team Title via DQ vs. New Day at WWE SummerSlam

New Day upset The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam on Sunday night in Brooklyn, New York, but the SmackDown Tag Team Championships did not change hands because of the disqualification finish.

Big E had Harper in position for the Midnight Hour, with Xavier Woods scaling the top rope. Rowan attacked Woods with a hammer, though, drawing the DQ. The Bludgeon Brothers continued the attack after the match:

The finish didn't go over too well with some fans:

New Day earned the right to face The Bludgeon Brothers by winning a four-team tournament put together by SmackDown Live general manager Paige.

After beating Sanity in the semifinals, New Day outlasted Sheamus and Cesaro in the finals of the tournament to become the new No. 1 contenders.

New Day and The Bludgeon Brothers have some history, as they feuded over the SmackDown Tag Team Championships leading up to WrestleMania 34.

Harper and Rowan interrupted a title match between New Day and The Usos, which led to a Triple Threat match for the titles at The Showcase of the Immortals. In the end, The Bludgeon Brothers made fairly quick work of their opponents to become champions for the first time.

After winning the titles, they ran through several different challengers, including The Usos, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Team Hell No.

While The Bludgeon Brothers had beaten New Day before, Sunday represented the latter's first shot at the titles without a third team involved.

Although New Day were underdogs entering the match, it is difficult to argue against the resume Kofi Kingston, Big E and Woods have built together.

Prior to Sunday's bout, New Day was already a four-time tag team champion, which included a record-breaking 483-day reign as Raw Tag Team champ.

Even during the longest tag title reign in WWE history, however, it can be argued New Day was never as dominant as The Bludgeon Brothers have been over the past several months.

New Day did have a numbers advantage at SummerSlam, but similar situations never seemed to bother The Bludgeon Brothers before.

While New Day gave Harper and Rowan a significant challenge, The Bludgeon Brothers retained the titles once again and showed there may be no team on SmackDown Live capable of knocking them from their perch.

