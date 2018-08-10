Former Tour De France Winner Jan Ullrich Arrested in Alleged Attack on Escort

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Cyclist Jan Ullrich, who won the 1997 Tour de France, has been arrested following an alleged altercation with a prostitute.

Per TMZ Sports, officials in Germany arrested Ullrich following a dispute with a sex worker that is said to have turned physical.

"It seems Mr. Ullrich and an escort woman had a dispute and that he attacked her," a police spokesperson said. "She alerted the hotel staff and they called police. Mr. Ullrich is still in custody."

