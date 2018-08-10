Former Tour De France Winner Jan Ullrich Arrested in Alleged Attack on Escort

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 10, 2018

Former German cyclist Jan Ullrich leaves after his appearance before a court in Weinfelden on July 21, 2015 for his involvement in a three-car crash and driving under the influence of alcohol last year. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Cyclist Jan Ullrich, who won the 1997 Tour de France, has been arrested following an alleged altercation with a prostitute.

Per TMZ Sports, officials in Germany arrested Ullrich following a dispute with a sex worker that is said to have turned physical. 

"It seems Mr. Ullrich and an escort woman had a dispute and that he attacked her," a police spokesperson said. "She alerted the hotel staff and they called police. Mr. Ullrich is still in custody."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

