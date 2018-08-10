George Kittle's Shoulder Injury Reportedly Not Considered Serious

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers received good news about tight end George Kittle's shoulder after he left Thursday's preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kittle's separated shoulder isn't considered serious after tests revealed no tears or structural damage.

Kittle was injured when he landed on his shoulder after tripping over a Cowboys defender while attempting to make a catch.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game he anticipated Kittle would "miss some time" due to the injury.

Kittle, 24, was a fifth-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2017. The former Iowa star had a solid rookie season in which he tied for third on the team with 43 receptions and ranked ninth among all tight ends with 12.0 yards per reception.

The 49ers will open the 2018 regular season on Sept. 9 against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.