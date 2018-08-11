NASCAR at Michigan 2018: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

NASCAR at Michigan 2018: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and MoreAugust 11, 2018
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series got some much-needed new blood infused into the leaderboard last time out, leading to big expectations for Sunday's Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
At Watkins Glen, Chase Elliott stormed to his first checkered flag of the season, somewhat breaking the stranglehold Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch have on the series. Granted, Elliott only has one victory and Busch and Harvick have combined for a whopping 12, but it's a start.
Sunday's race offers plenty in the way of intrigue thanks to the newcomer visiting Victory Lane, especially with one driver looking to make it three victories in a row at this particular event.
At the least, the 400-mile trek feels fresh and capable of producing anything as some aggressive drivers look to create some favorable playoff positioning.
Viewing Details
Where: Michigan International Speedway
When: Sunday, 2:30 p.m. ET
Watch: NBCSN
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live
Tickets: StubHub
Consumers Energy 400
1. Denny Hamlin (35.504)
2. Kyle Busch (35.515)
3. Kevin Harvick (35.626)
4. Erik Jones (35.678)
5. Austin Dillon (35.688)
Note: Full qualifying results available at NASCAR.com.
2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Standings
|1. Kyle Busch
|934
|2. Kevin Harvick
|874
|3. Martin Truex Jr.
|813
|4. Clint Bowyer
|703
|5. Joey Logano
|691
|6. Chase Elliott
|619
|7. Erik Jones
|572
|8. Austin Dillon
|412
|9. Kurt Busch
|705
|10. Brad Keselowski
|670
|11. Kyle Larson
|660
|12. Denny Hamlin
|650
|13. Ryan Blaney
|639
|14. Aric Almirola
|602
|15. Jimmie Johnson
|563
|16. Alex Bowman
|523
|ESPN.com.
Drivers to Watch
Chase Elliott
This felt like a long time coming for Elliott.
After stringing together a pair of top-seven performances and a few near-misses earlier in the year, Elliott finally found himself a winner after leading 52 laps at The Glen.
A road course meant it could have gone either way for such a young driver, but Elliott remained focused to make some history:
FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
And the crowd goes WILD. 9️⃣🏁 Chase Elliott becomes the youngest driver to win on a road course in the NASCAR Cup Series! https://t.co/dJucKYjBtC
Elliott isn't changing anything about his approach despite the triumph.
"I feel like I deal with things the way I think is right, so whether that is good or bad that is not for y'all to decide—that is for me to decide, and I think I have dealt with things fine," Elliott said, according to Matt Weaver of Autoweek. "You have to believe in what you do and how you go about things. I feel like I've approached things well."
The rest of the series has to start worrying, though. As Daniel McFadin of NBC Sports pointed out, MIS is Elliott's best track, where he has an average finish of 4.6—the all-time best number.
It doesn't feel like Elliott's win will go down as a flash in the pan before other drivers get back to stealing the spotlight.
Most years, Martin Truex Jr. would be on the receiving end of nearly endless praise thanks to his four victories.
He's still two off the mark behind a pair of drivers.
Like Truex himself said in an interview with the Elmira Star-Gazette's Andrew Legare before the race at The Glen, chasing the two names atop the leaderboard isn't something he can take lightly.
"It's not something that stops," Truex said (h/t USA Today). "You don't ever say, 'Well, I'm the best there is and I don't have anything else to learn.' It's an evolving process. Things are constantly changing and you have to be open-minded enough to be willing to change."
Truex isn't far off the mark, especially when considering he's raced similar to his epic 2017, as journalist Nick Bromberg noted:
Nick Bromberg @NickBromberg
Martin Truex Jr. is 121 points behind Kyle Busch and is having a *better* season than he did in the 2017 regular season. 2017 (26 races): 4 wins, 10 top 5s, 17 top 10s 2018 (22 races): 4 wins, 15 top 5s, 15 top 10s Yes, Truex has the same number of top 5s as he does top 10s.
True to form, Truex finished second at The Glen, leading only four laps but otherwise turning in another strong performance.
For those in the know, Truex is still racing at a championship level—he just isn't receiving the headlines for it.
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson is the relative unknown referenced in the intro who enters looking for his third consecutive win at this event.
Larson kept it entertaining in 2017, leading only two laps before winning his second consecutive checkered flag here. He started it all off in 2016 by looking dominant, commanding 41 laps led before hitting Victory Lane.
But Larson has yet to rediscover the same energy in 2018, sporadically posting finishes of 16th or worse and well into the 20s throughout the course of the season. Still, MIS awaits:
FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
Relive Kyle Larson’s first NASCAR Cup Series win back in 2016. Will he earn his fourth Michigan victory Sunday? #FlashbackFriday https://t.co/eXVQZuyMOi
Larson, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, started building some positive momentum at The Glen, finishing sixth to break a streak of two 12th-or-worse finishes.
If anyone feels due a win Sunday, it's Larson, the owner of four runner-up finishes this year. If he's going to get over the proverbial hump, it will probably come at MIS.
