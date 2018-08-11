Why WWE Would Be Foolish to Have Brock Lesnar Turn on Paul Heyman

Credit: WWE.com

The tease of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman being at odds in recent weeks has undoubtedly led to more interest in the SummerSlam 2018 main event, but it doesn't change how foolish it would be to break up the perfect pairing of Lesnar and Heyman.

Lesnar and Heyman have largely been joined at the hip since Lesnar's WWE debut one night removed from WrestleMania 18 in 2002. It was Heyman who brought Lesnar into the WWE fold in the first place, and although Lesnar was always an athletic freak, he likely wouldn't have reached the level of success that he did without him.

Their rapid ascent to the top of company cemented Lesnar as a star, though their split at the end of the year was incredibly premature. Lesnar went on to win two more WWE Championships before leaving WWE in 2004, but he was never the same without him around.

Credit: WWE.com

Even when Lesnar originally returned to WWE in 2012, he felt lost on his own and struggled to cut compelling promos in front of live audiences. The decision was made soon after to bring back Heyman, and the two didn't miss a step upon reuniting that summer.

Talking has never been The Beast Incarnate's strong suit, whereas that is what Heyman does better than anyone else in WWE today. Despite not always having the greatest material to work with, Heyman continues to prove himself as a master of the microphone with every one his appearances on Raw.

Unfortunately, his future as Lesnar's advocate could be in jeopardy following the angle WWE ran with the two of them on the July 30 edition of Raw where Lesnar got physical with Heyman for the first time in over a decade.

As of this writing, it's uncertain whether Lesnar will still be signed with WWE past SummerSlam. He has competed simultaneously for WWE and UFC in the past, so it's possible he will stick to that schedule and won't be away from WWE programming for too long.

Either way, it would be in WWE's best interest to take that Universal Championship off of him next Sunday and move on from him as the face of the flagship show. That doesn't necessarily mean he will be gone forever, however, and he could resurface in WWE as soon as WrestleMania season early next year.

In that case, if Lesnar is in WWE but isn't aligned with Heyman, the mystique he currently has would quickly be ruined. Thus, it would be a shortsighted decision for them to break up in the build-up to SummerSlam.

Heyman showed during his brilliant performance on Monday's Raw that he remains a very valuable asset to WWE and should be kept around at all costs. If SummerSlam will be Lesnar's final appearance in WWE for the foreseeable future, Heyman can be paired off with another Superstar for the time being.

While that didn't exactly work for Ryback, Cesaro or Curtis Axel, that was not the fault of Heyman but rather WWE Creative. There's no telling whether he would fare any better with a new client such as Bobby Lashley, but it's worth a shot if it means he more of Heyman on Raw.

In the meantime, any less than a strong partnership between Lesnar and Heyman would be a waste of both men, no matter how much intrigue one turning on the other would garner coming out of SummerSlam next Sunday.

Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.