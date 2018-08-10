WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Aug. 10 Ahead of SummerSlam 2018

WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Aug. 10 Ahead of SummerSlam 2018August 10, 2018
The rumor mill is all over the place as WWE charges toward SummerSlam.
Which makes sense, really. Looking like one of biggest shows of the year in terms of length and what's at stake, SummerSlam has it all. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are giving it another go, Ronda Rousey has a title shot, an indie classic like A.J. Styles vs. Samoa Joe takes center stage and there is even a Money in the Bank contract up for grabs, which could have an impact on the main event itself.
Naturally, the latest rumblings from the rumor mill deal with these areas, as well as future WWE plans, what superstars outside of WWE are contemplating, a major possible return and a little thing called the NWO.
Let's take a look.
WWE Targeting Another Top Indie Name?
WWE has seen the merit of gobbling up top indie superstars lately to great success, with no better example lately than A.J. Styles given his headline act going into the pay-per-view and his video game cover.
The next big target for WWE? Shane Strickland, according to the The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.).
Per the report, WWE officials will see Strickland "soon" and the company continues to be "very aggressive" toward big indie names.
The MLW World Champion, Strickland interestingly enough made his EVOLVE debut in early August, winning the title from Matt Riddle—who is now headed to WWE. Based on the notes here, it's a matter of time before someone does the same for Strickland and he could be on his way to the bigger promotion, provided nothing contractual gets in the way.
CM Punk Back in the News
Those holding out for a WWE CM Punk return might want to give it up.
Fresh off the heels of a court victory against WWE doctor Chris Amann, Punk is now on the receiving end of a lawsuit from his partner in that prior win, Colt Cabana.
According to Evan F. Moore of the Chicago Sun-Times, Cabana has filed a suit over a breach of contract and fraud due to the legal fees from the first case. Long story short, Cabana alleges Punk hasn't upheld his end of the bargain.
Per the report, Cabana is seeking $1.2 million.
Punk, now gone from WWE since 2014, remains in the headlines for his UFC experiment and the ever-faithful fans who know all too well that any WWE return isn't too unrealistic. For now, Punk seems sidetracked again.
Chris Jericho and Impact Wrestling Mentioned Together
Speaking of returns, Chris Jericho might continue his world tour as opposed to popping back up in WWE anytime soon.
Jericho is one of those guys fans might expect to show up at an event like SummerSlam given its magnitude, a fair assessment given the lengths WWE goes to in order to make their biggest events memorable. He also popped up at Raw 25 and made an appearance at Greatest Royal Rumble.
Instead, it sounds like Jericho has plans for Impact Wrestling.
According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Tommy Messano of Cageside Seats), "there is a lot of belief within the business than Jericho is destined" to take his talents over there.
Jericho has openly flirted with this idea in the past, of course, though some might have been right to think his only non-WWE events would be the Wrestle Kingdom 12 match against Kenny Omega and his stripping the IWGP intercontinental belt off Tetsuya Naito.
Rather than a WWE appearance, it seems Jericho has eyes for other promotions.
Matt Hardy Injury Update
Matt Hardy has taken WWE fans for a ride in recent weeks, hinting at his retirement on Twitter—or at least appearing to do so.
But that's just how it goes in WWE, right?
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Robert Schillaci of Wrestlingnews.co), Hardy is set to start a new bit of rehab, though if it doesn't work he'll have to take time off.
Not that Hardy taking time off would be a surprise. WWE has seemingly started to alter its stance with certain wrestlers working lighter loads and Hardy would qualify. He's not only older and beloved, they have a good thing going after working so hard to get his "Woken" gimmick to WWE.
Hardy taking time off could open up some interesting possibilities for Bray Wyatt as well, with the allure of Hardy shockingly returning and throwing a wrench in things also looming overhead.
NWO Reunion?
Could the NWO be getting back together again?
Hulk Hogan recently made his big return to WWE by being reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame, though if it was ever going to amount to anything else remained unclear.
Interestingly enough, Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall filmed something in Florida recently, though it's an unknown if it was WWE related, according to Wrestling Observer (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats).
Granted, Ortman notes Hogan is promoting something for his website in October. But it's still odd we're in SummerSlam season and Hogan is out there shooting something with Nash and Hall, one of the most important groups in the sport's history.
Maybe it's nothing, but it's something worth keeping in the back of the mind.
Dean Ambrose Return?
It was only a matter of time before Dean Ambrose shook up WWE in a major way.
Could this happen at SummerSlam?
Hard to say, but according to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, Ambrose is set to "return to WWE action within the next month" after his lengthy rehab from a triceps injury.
Ambrose's injury derailed the iffy reunion of The Shield, so it will be interesting to see if he comes back and plays a role in Reigns' quest against Lesnar or gets involved in Seth Rollins' match with Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship.
Keep in mind too this could all be a ruse and we get the return of Jason Jordan instead. Either way, Ambrose's unpredictable personality back in the main-event scene on either brand would be a welcome addition and the upcoming pay-per-view would be the perfect launching point for something fresh.