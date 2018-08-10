WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Aug. 10 Ahead of SummerSlam 2018

0 of 6

WWE.com

The rumor mill is all over the place as WWE charges toward SummerSlam.

Which makes sense, really. Looking like one of biggest shows of the year in terms of length and what's at stake, SummerSlam has it all. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are giving it another go, Ronda Rousey has a title shot, an indie classic like A.J. Styles vs. Samoa Joe takes center stage and there is even a Money in the Bank contract up for grabs, which could have an impact on the main event itself.

Naturally, the latest rumblings from the rumor mill deal with these areas, as well as future WWE plans, what superstars outside of WWE are contemplating, a major possible return and a little thing called the NWO.

Let's take a look.