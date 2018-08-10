Maurizio Sarri Hints at Tiemoue Bakayoko Loan Amid AC Milan Rumours

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has hinted that Tiemoue Bakayoko could be sent out on loan amid rumours he is wanted by AC Milan.

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, the Italian said to expect some players to leave on loan, and while he did not name names, he hinted Bakayoko might be among those heading out:

Sky Italia (h/t Football-Italia) reported Milan were in "advanced talks" regarding the midfielder, "with a loan with option to buy being discussed."

The Blues can't make any more acquisitions, but the transfer window is still open around Europe and so departures can still take place.

Chelsea brought in Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic over the summer and so they now have a wide array of midfield options, which also include Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

In light of that, there may be little room for Bakayoko, who has struggled since joining Chelsea from Monaco last season.

BeIN Sports' Matteo Bonetti noted as much:

He hasn't shown a great deal of improvement in pre-season, either, per ESPN FC's Mark Worrall:

Chelsea could do with getting him off their books for the campaign if he's not going to play a significant role, and a move could help him rediscover his Monaco form.

If that is the case, a loan spell in Italy could benefit all parties.