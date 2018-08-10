Michael Porter Jr. Likes Instagram Comment Calling Luka Doncic Overrated

Lefteris Pitarakis/Associated Press

Dino Radoncic, who is on loan from Real Madrid to San Pablo Burgos, defended former teammate Luka Doncic on Thursday after Denver Nuggets first-round pick Michael Porter Jr. apparently liked an Instagram comment calling the Slovenian guard "overrated."

Doncic, it seems, appreciated that support:

As Radoncic noted, Doncic isn't exactly short on accolades.

The Dallas Mavericks lottery pick took home EuroLeague MVP honors last season, and he helped lead Real Madrid to a EuroLeague title while earning Final Four MVP honors and a spot on the All-EuroLeague first team.

During his final season abroad, Doncic averaged 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game across 61 combined Liga ACB and EuroLeague appearances.

Porter, meanwhile, plummeted to 14th overall in June's draft because of back issues that limited him to three games as a freshman at Missouri.

Porter recently underwent lumbar spine surgery, but it's unclear when he'll be able to make his NBA debut as he continues to work his way back to 100 percent.