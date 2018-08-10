Andrew Luck: 'I Really Had Fun' in 1st NFL Game Since 2016

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Andrew Luck returned to the field Thursday for the first time since 2016 as the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Seattle Seahawks 19-17 in preseason action at CenturyLink Field.

While he only threw nine passes, the evening represented a big step forward considering the persistent shoulder troubles Luck has dealt with over the past two years.

"It was a little bit of the pressure was off, in a sense, and I really had fun," Luck said after the win, according to ESPN.com's Mike Wells. "I really enjoyed it. I didn't quite know if I would have this much fun again playing football."

Luck, who opened his preseason debut with a 17-yard pass to running back Marlon Mack, also admitted he experienced some jitters after sitting out the entire 2017 campaign to address his health.

"The first play is always a little nerve-wracking in any game, in a sense, but especially this one," Luck said. "After that it sort of slowed down, and the rhythm, the flow of a huddle, calling a play, knowing where the play clocks are, getting to the line of scrimmage, showing what your queues are, that operations that takes over. For lack of better word, it felt natural."

In all, Luck was under center for two Colts series—both of which resulted in field goals—and completed six passes for 64 yards.



Luck and the Colts will return to Lucas Oil Stadium for Week 2 of the preseason when they host the Baltimore Ravens in the Monday Night Football spotlight on Aug. 20.