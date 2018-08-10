Paul Pogba 'Happy' at Manchester United Amid Barcelona Links, Says Jose Mourinho

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has said Paul Pogba is "happy" at the club despite rumours linking him with Barcelona.

Per MailOnline's James Dutton, Pogba is reported to have told his team-mates at Old Trafford that he wants to move on, and his agent Mino Raiola is attempting to arrange a transfer to Barcelona.

However, Mourinho said:

"My perception, he arrived Monday, happy, proud, a desire to work.

"He worked amazingly well Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. He's one of the players that I have to speak to, to see how physically and mentally he feels.

"But it's the same conversation as with [Ashley] Young, [Marouane] Fellaini, [Jesse] Lingard, it's the same."

Pogba is said to have a fractious relationship with Mourinho, and journalist Musa Okwonga has expressed concern the coach could drive him to leave the club:

Juventus Women's star Lianne Sanderson would rather see the manager leave than the player:

Mourinho's comments will come as some encouragement, though, not only that Pogba may not be looking for a way out of United but also that the pair are perhaps on better terms than has been reported.

ESPN FC's Julien Laurens is adamant Pogba does not want to leave Old Trafford this summer:

The Frenchman will likely feel he has a point to prove in Manchester. He has struggled for consistency since his return to the club in 2016 and frequently been a target for criticism in some quarters as a result.

The midfielder enjoyed a superb FIFA World Cup with France, though, and he played a key role in helping Les Bleus win football's biggest prize for the second time in their history.

He'll be eager to show that form for United this season, and if he can do so the Red Devils will likely enjoy a successful campaign.