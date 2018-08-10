Jose Mourinho Says He Likes Manchester United Squad Despite Slow Transfer Window

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said he likes his squad ahead of their Premier League campaign opener against Leicester City on Friday, despite the club's lack of major transfer activity in recent weeks.

The Red Devils failed to complete any deadline-day deal and concluded their final piece of business on July 3, when they signed goalkeeper Lee Grant, 35. Mourinho was vocal earlier in the summer regarding the lack of quality players available in pre-season, but he said he was in favour of his team now, per Goal's Sacha Pisani:

"I have my players and I like my players. I like to work with my players, one lie repeated 1,000 times is still a lie, but the perception of people is that it's true.

"When you repeat 1,000 times that my relationship with my players is not good, a lie repeated 1,000 times is still a lie. I like my players and my group.

"I enjoyed last season, the fight to finish where we finished and to manage the best position this club has had in five years. I'm going to enjoy this season.

"I know the words you want me to say or not to say. It depends on the music, but words don't come easy [at this stage]."

Thursday's deadline passed without United signing one of the numerous centre-backs they were linked with, and James Robson of the Manchester Evening News noted that as their most critical miss in the market:

The Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler reported Mourinho kept his cool for Thursday's press conference ahead of the Leicester match but was "angry and frustrated" with the lack of business behind closed doors.

Mourinho's relationship with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has at several points this summer been described as strained due to a lack of cohesion over transfers. The club finished 19 points adrift of rampant league champions Manchester City this summer, and yet only two major signings were made in two-and-a-half months.

According to the Guardian's Daniel Taylor, Leicester City defender Harry Maguire was deemed too expensive by the board and Diego Godin was reluctant to leave AtleticoMadrid. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld and Jerome Boateng of Bayern Munich were considered too short-term in their solutions.

The money is alleged to have been readily available for moves in the transfer market, which has convinced TalkSport host Pilib De Brun there's a power struggle going on within the Old Trafford hierarchy:

Midfielder Fred and right-back Diogo Dalot both arrived at Old Trafford in June to give the impression of a busy summer for the club, but their activity failed to keep that momentum and ultimately looked desperate.

Mourinho also fell out with existing squad members, namely Anthony Martial after he took an extended break during pre-season to be with his girlfriend after the birth of his second child, per the Mirror's Aaron Flanagan.

The French attacker missed United's final game of pre-season, a 1-0 defeat to BayernMunich in Germany on Sunday, and Mourinho explained his start to the campaign could also be delayed as a result:

Yet despite all the controversy and chaos affecting their pre-season, United's squad is one packed with talent that writer Andy Mitten recently backed to do well despite any gloom surrounding the club:

Manchester City broke their transfer record to sign Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City for £60 million. The Algerian is their only arrival sure to slip into Pep Guardiola's first team, though the Citizens have more reason to be content with last term's squad.

There's no script that dictates more transfer activity equals success, however, and Mourinho will hope to launch a reinvigorated challenge on silverware this season after reassembling the best of his bunch at Old Trafford.