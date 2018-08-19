WWE SummerSlam 2018 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

10 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

This is an example of far too little, far too late and if WWE doesn't realize it by now, the people in charge have their blinders on full-capacity.

All throughout the build to this sixth match Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have had together, there has been company-speak of things like "Reigns finally gets his rematch"—as if the entire last year and a half didn't happen.

Time and time again, audiences in every possible market have expressed disinterest in seeing these two face off, as both outcomes were disappointing. Keeping the title on Lesnar means the Universal Championship remains at a standstill, while crowning Reigns just forces an even stronger revulsion for those who aren't into him as the top guy.

WWE played into that hand and got the crowd invested by having Braun Strowman come out at the beginning of the match to forecast his Money in the Bank cash-in, yet subverted that, purposely went with one of the two unfavorable outcomes and effectively told the WWE Universe that the agenda hasn't changed and if we don't like it, oh well.

"You both suck" isn't exactly the chant you want the crowd to be singing in your main event and the final part of the night shouldn't be something to upset the fans.

It doesn't matter if Reigns is technically the babyface, as WWE has failed to position him properly. He's been set up for failure, not success, and it's a shame to see someone who is so talented have to get the vitriol that he's going to receive due to how this match turned out.

