NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 4: Match Card Predictions, Live-Stream Info and More

NXT will pack Barclays Center once again Saturday for TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, which has another promising card filled with amazing talent.

WWE's developmental stars frequently outshine the main roster, making it hard for SummerSlam to follow the act. Many of the best performances of the weekend will be here, as TakeOver lead-ins often surpass the quality of what Raw and SmackDown Live are able to produce and give audiences more bang for their buck.

Since it is an NXT show, though, it's easy for fans to write it off as superfluous and bypass these pay-per-views, but based on previous events, you would be unwise to consider skipping this show—you may miss out on some of the best matches of the year.

Match Card

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano (Last Man Standing match; NXT Championship)

Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane (NXT Women's Championship)

Adam Cole vs. Ricochet (North American Championship)

The Undisputed Era vs. Moustache Mountain (NXT Tag Team Championships)

EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream

How to Watch

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (pre-show), 7 p.m. ET (main show)

PPV Live-Stream Options

As with all WWE events, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 is available on the WWE Network through the following devices and platforms which support the service:

Amazon Fire TV and Kindle Fire

Android devices (with the WWE app)

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

iOS devices (with the WWE app)

LG Smart TVs

Panasonic Life+ Smart TVs

PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4

Roku

Samsung Smart TVs and Blu-Ray players

Sony Internet-connect TVs and Blu-Ray players

TiVo

Windows 10 devices

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

The pre-show will be available on the WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, the WWE app, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Google+.

Predictions

The Velveteen Dream has made it his mission to steal the show at every TakeOver event on which he's featured and has been quite successful at that. There's no doubt he and EC3 will be aiming for the same goal in their match together.

While the dynamics of this match are quite strange—EC3 only recently turned babyface in a somewhat muted way, while The Velveteen Dream is also cheered by crowds despite being a heel—they should still have a stellar fight, likely with EC3 coming out victorious.

Shayna Baszler will be putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line against the woman who beat her in the final of the Mae Young Classic last year, Kairi Sane.

Logic would dictate favoring Sane, who has already proved she can beat Baszler—something no one else has done—but this will be the champion's time to even the score between the two. A win over Sane would add even more credibility to her title reign and would make her look more unstoppable than ever.

More gold that won't be going anywhere are the NXT tag team belts, as The Undisputed Era will successfully defend their titles against Moustache Mountain, who previously dethroned them at June's United Kingdom Championship Tournament special.

Since Tyler Bate and Trent Seven dropped the titles just a few weeks after winning them, it's safe to say their win was done just to spice things up for that particular show, as well as to get people talking, rather than to give them a true run with the belts.

Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly won't be losing them to these two again and will retain here in order to position themselves high on the card for November's NXT TakeOver: WarGames event.

Teammate Adam Cole may not be so lucky, however, as he faces Ricochet for the North American Championship.

Cole has been an impressive-enough champion to give him the benefit of the doubt as the possible winner here, but Ricochet's momentum is hard to ignore, and he has a speed advantage that could be the key to victory.

Every champion in NXT is a heel, so it makes sense for WWE to want to put a belt on a babyface to help balance things. Out of all the options, Ricochet stands the best chance at being the hero chosen to win gold on this night.

The main event of Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano will be a Last Man Standing match with the NXT Championship up for grabs, an alteration to the originally planned Triple Threat which would have included Aleister Black.

That change could throw everything for a loop, as WWE may have had different ideas for how this could play out than what ends up happening now Black is no longer in the mix.

This will be the rubber match between the two; Gargano was victorious in New Orleans, while Ciampa walked away the winner in Chicago. Normally, the babyface should triumph, but this feud may not end with a 2-1 score and could go much longer past Brooklyn.

Without knowing what other plans WWE has in store for these two, Black and other potential challengers to the throne, it's difficult to pick a winner. But with the champion's advantage on Ciampa's side, he's ever so slightly the smarter bet.

