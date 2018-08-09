Danny Rose Reportedly Hoping for Paris Saint-Germain Move Amid Schalke Rumours

Warren Little/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose is reportedly hoping Paris Saint-Germain will make a move for him amid rumours Schalke want him.

According to The Sun's Dave Kidd, PSG are interested in Rose, and the England international would prefer to join them over Schalke, who are said to have been in touch with Spurs regarding a loan deal.

The Parisians are hoping to recruit a new first-choice left-back this summer, and Rose is "holding out" for them to make an approach before he committs to another club.

The Premier League transfer deadline has passed, and the window was one to forget for Tottenham:

Clubs can still make sales for the remainder of the month, though, with the transfer window still open in other leagues, so Rose could still move.

The 28-year-old has struggled for form and fitness over the last year or so, but at his best he's among the Premier League's finest left-backs.

An exemplary modern full-back, Rose is comfortable at both ends of the pitch and adds pace, width and impressive delivery from the left flank.

He could be a fine capture for PSG if he can get back to his best, but ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson cast doubt on the strength of their interest in him:

What's more, Sport's Andrew Gaffney believes Tottenham are not in a position to let him leave:

Indeed, having failed to recruit anyone in the transfer window, Spurs have not managed to pre-empt his departure by bringing in a replacement.

If they sell Rose in the coming weeks, they'll have little cover at left-back, and it might be a struggle for Ben Davies if there's no one to rotate with him during a long season on multiple fronts.