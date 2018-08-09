Colt Cabana Files Lawsuit Against CM Punk for Breach of Contract

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Colt Cabana has filed a lawsuit against CM Punk stemming from Punk's civil lawsuit against WWE doctor Chris Amann.

Per Evan F. Moore of the Chicago Sun-Times, Cabana is suing Punk for breach of contract and fraud after claiming the former WWE champion offered to cover his legal fees during the case with Amann:

"Cabana’s lawsuit contends Punk promised to help him out with the legal bills they amassed fighting the defamation lawsuit. Cabana claims Punk told him in a text that he would be '100% covered.'

"Punk has failed to keep that promise, leaving him with unpaid legal bills totaling $513,736, according to the lawsuit.

"Punk asked Cabana to pay half of the legal fees, which comes out to $256,868, saying 'You are on your own.'”

Cabana is seeking a total of $1.2 million in his lawsuit for general and exemplary damages.

Amann filed a defamation lawsuit in February 2015 for comments Punk made during an appearance on Cabana's podcast about Amann's medical treatment.

Sports Illustrated's Nihal Kolur provided an excerpt of Punk's comments against Amann:

"After the European tour, the whole European tour I'm dry heaving after every match ... I'm on all fours after every match and I'm either puking for real or I'm just dry heaving because I don't having anything in my stomach. I have no appetite. I don't know what is up and what is down. I can't sleep, I can't [expletive] train. Doc—Doc is giving me—Doc's like, ‘Oh you're sick, here's a ZPak.’ They Z-Pakked me to death, so much that in December I [defecated] my pants on a SmackDown because that's what antibiotics do to you, right?"

Punk left WWE in January 2014 after spending eight years with the company. He has competed in UFC since leaving wrestling, going 0-2 in two bouts with the promotion.