Jamie Vardy, Leicester City Agree on New Contract Until June 2022

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Leicester City and Jamie Vardy agreed to a new contract on transfer deadline day, set to keep the forward at the club until 2022.

The Foxes announced the news via Twitter:

Per the club's official website, Vardy explained it was an easy decision to sign the new deal:

"Everybody knows how I feel about playing for this Football Club and it’s a great feeling to know that I can look forward to another four years as a Leicester City player.

"The journey that me, the team and the Club have been on in the past few years has been incredible. Going into the new season, it’s an exciting time for Leicester City and I’m delighted to be part of it."

The marriage between the Foxes and Vardy has been a positive one for both sides. The 31-year-old joined Leicester in 2012 after toiling in the lower leagues for years, and he emerged as the team's best scoring option in the Premier League.

Warren Little/Getty Images

Before that, he helped the side earn promotion with 16 goals in the 2013-14 campaign, but it was the title-winning 2015-16 season that cemented his place in club lore.

With 24 goals, he was one of the key men in the unexpected title run. He also scored in 11 straight matches, a Premier League record.

Transfer speculation has sporadically surfaced since, but it has rarely been more than chatter. Leicester is the perfect club for the England international, and after Riyad Mahrez left for Manchester City earlier this summer, the Foxes were always likely to hand him an improved deal.

Per Squawka Football, Vardy has a tendency to score on the big stage, a remarkable quality:

With the new deal now out of the way, Vardy can concentrate fully on the upcoming Premier League season. Leicester's first match will be on Friday against Manchester United.